Recruiter.com conducts corporate reorganization to reduce expenses
Oct. 25, 2022 9:22 AM ETRecruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) is conducting a corporate reorganization that is expected to reduce operating expenses by 30% through staffing and service optimizations.
- The recruiting platform sees this as the next step in its strategic plan to increase shareholder value.
- Additionally, the immediate cost reductions, which includes ~30% reduction in overall headcount, will require certain key executive officers, including CEO and COO, to take a voluntary reduction of 20% in cash compensation through the end of the year.
- The reorganization will realize cost savings of ~$250K per month.
- RCRT shares were trading +15.72% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
