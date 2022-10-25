Recruiter.com conducts corporate reorganization to reduce expenses

Oct. 25, 2022 9:22 AM ETRecruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) is conducting a corporate reorganization that is expected to reduce operating expenses by 30% through staffing and service optimizations.
  • The recruiting platform sees this as the next step in its strategic plan to increase shareholder value.
  • Additionally, the immediate cost reductions, which includes ~30% reduction in overall headcount, will require certain key executive officers, including CEO and COO, to take a voluntary reduction of 20% in cash compensation through the end of the year.
  • The reorganization will realize cost savings of ~$250K per month.
  • RCRT shares were trading +15.72% pre-market.
