Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares slid 4.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after the company discounted ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty to its full-year outlook after worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.

The credit ratings and financial and market information company sees 2022 revenue declining in the low-double-digit percent range compared with a decline in the high-single-digit percent range in the prior guidance. Adjusted EPS is targeted to be $8.20-8.50 vs. $9.20-9.70 in the previous outlook.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be ~42% vs. 44% in the previous view. And it lowered its 2022 free cash flow target to ~$1.2B from $1.4-1.6B.

For the third quarter, "Moody’s Investors Service’s revenue was meaningfully impacted as global debt issuance declined sharply amid ongoing market volatility, persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions," said President and CEO Rob Fauber. "We are accelerating the Geolocation Restructuring Program announced last quarter and expanding it to include additional savings."

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.85 fell short of the average analyst estimate of $2.03 and retreated from $2.69 in the year-ago period.

Similarly, revenue of $1.28B missed the consensus of $1.35B and fell from $1.53B a year before.

Revenue for Moody's Investors Services ("MIS") was $590M in Q3, down from $925M in Q3 of last year. Analytics revenue of $685M, though, rose from $601M in Q3 2021.

Adjusted operating margin came in at 32.4% in Q3 vs. 44.3% a year earlier.

Operating expenses totaled $862M vs. $850M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 12:30 p.m. ET.

