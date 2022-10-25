HSBC announces CFO transition and names head of global banking, markets
Oct. 25, 2022 9:26 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) named Georges Elhedery group chief financial officer and an executive director on the bank's board starting Jan. 1, 2023, succeeding Ewan Stevenson who will step down from those same roles on Dec. 31 and will leave HSBC in April 2023, the London-based bank said Tuesday.
- In addition, the company appointed Greg Guyett as chief executive of Global Banking and Markets, effective immediately.
- With the company near the end of its three-year transformation program, the board reviewed the composition of its executive committee with a focus on long-term succession planning, it said. As part of the process, it consolidated the leadership of Global Banking and Markets into one role.
