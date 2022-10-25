GSK to transfer back cancer drug programs to Adaptimmune

Oct. 25, 2022 9:33 AM ETAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), GSKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments

Glaxo Smith Kline headquarters, London

William Barton

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) on Tuesday said that GSK (NYSE:GSK) was transferring back cancer therapy programs NY-ESO and PRAME.
  • In 2014 the two companies signed a collaboration and license agreement, for up to five programs. In 2017, GSK exercised its option to exclusively license the right to develop and commercialize NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy program, after which two more targets including PRAME, were nominated.
  • Adaptimmune said it is expected that that the license agreement will terminate and GSK will not have any rights to nominate any additional targets.
  • The terms of the transfer are being negotiated, the company added.
  • Adaptimmune noted that GSK will deliver data from an ongoing phase 2/potential registrational trial with lete-cel in sarcoma with final data expected in late 2023.
  • Adaptimmune said it will continue to prioritize and focus on its lead MAGE-A4 franchise while deciding an optimal development path for PRAME and NY-ESO assets.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.