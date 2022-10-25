GSK to transfer back cancer drug programs to Adaptimmune
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) on Tuesday said that GSK (NYSE:GSK) was transferring back cancer therapy programs NY-ESO and PRAME.
- In 2014 the two companies signed a collaboration and license agreement, for up to five programs. In 2017, GSK exercised its option to exclusively license the right to develop and commercialize NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy program, after which two more targets including PRAME, were nominated.
- Adaptimmune said it is expected that that the license agreement will terminate and GSK will not have any rights to nominate any additional targets.
- The terms of the transfer are being negotiated, the company added.
- Adaptimmune noted that GSK will deliver data from an ongoing phase 2/potential registrational trial with lete-cel in sarcoma with final data expected in late 2023.
- Adaptimmune said it will continue to prioritize and focus on its lead MAGE-A4 franchise while deciding an optimal development path for PRAME and NY-ESO assets.
