Trxade Health unit Bonum to offer telemedicine services to small-medium businesses
Oct. 25, 2022 9:29 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- TRxADE Health's (NASDAQ:MEDS) digital healthcare business subsidiary Bonum Health said it had struck a services distribution agreement with multiple insurance brokerage firms to offer access to telemedicine services for small to medium sized businesses.
- The Company offers telemedicine services in all 50 states for humans and in select states for pets.
- "We believe employers are looking for value-based services and need to create competitive benefit packages to attract and retain employees, as they navigate the day-to-day challenges that accompany a shrinking labor market, and high employee turnover," said Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of TRxADE.
- (MEDS) has risen ~2% before the bell.
