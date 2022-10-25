Trxade Health unit Bonum to offer telemedicine services to small-medium businesses

Oct. 25, 2022 9:29 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Online Consultation with their Doctor

Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

  • TRxADE Health's (NASDAQ:MEDS) digital healthcare business subsidiary Bonum Health said it had struck a services distribution agreement with multiple insurance brokerage firms to offer access to telemedicine services for small to medium sized businesses.
  • The Company offers telemedicine services in all 50 states for humans and in select states for pets.
  • "We believe employers are looking for value-based services and need to create competitive benefit packages to attract and retain employees, as they navigate the day-to-day challenges that accompany a shrinking labor market, and high employee turnover," said Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of TRxADE.
  • (MEDS) has risen ~2% before the bell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.