Trucking and logistics stocks could be heading downhill into 2023, according to Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore.

Citing deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the status of the logistics industry as a leading indicator, Moore advised caution on the space. Indeed, the fact that many trucking and logistics stocks have held up well despite recessionary concerns suggests to Moore that acceleration to the downside could be pronounced in the next year.

“We believe 2022 represents peak earnings, with 2023/24 consensus estimates largely too high,” she advised clients. “We’re broadly critical on the space over the next 12 months as consumers shift to spending on services and incremental capacity comes to market just as demand is slowing/supply chains are easing. All of this while driver wages/cost inflation pressures margin.”

She added that a more hawkish Fed policy bodes poorly for the space. Moore’s team anticipates a recession to come in the second half of 2023 “driven by Fed policy

actions meant to curb inflation.”

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Landstar System (LSTR), and CH Robinson (CHRW) were viewed cautiously at “Hold” ratings based upon declining freight rates and operating issues among other concerns.

“To put simply, negative real GDP is not a constructive backdrop for T&L stocks, in our view. All in, we believe revenue will be pressured with negative volumes and freight rates continuing to fall from record levels,” Moore concluded. “Importantly, many transportation stocks have a strong correlation to spot truck rates, particularly those with TL exposure (CHRW, LSTR).”

That said, bearishness on logistics industry trends did not entirely dampen opinions on the companies populating the space. Specifically, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO), XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), and Forward Air (FWRD) were still assigned “Buy” ratings based upon company-specific catalysts or competitive edges established by each that allow them to overcome macro challenges.

