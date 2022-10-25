Helbiz signs agreement, plan of merger with Wheels Labs

Oct. 25, 2022 9:34 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ), HLBZWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has entered an agreement and plan of merger with Wheels Labs.
  • Wheels CEO Marco McCottry, who had prior stints at leading micro-mobility players Bird, Ofo and Uber will lead Helbiz’s North American micro-mobility business.
  • The merger will bring Helbiz into the large Los Angeles market through Wheels’ impressive presence there.
  • The decision expects Wheels to bring to Helbiz a diversified business model which combines dockless rental licenses in cities, direct partnerships with universities or businesses and month-to-month rentals for individuals.
  • The merger is expected to close in November 2022.
  • The combined company will offer a new patented vehicle, expand United States presence, deepen technology sharing, add a long term personal rentals business and potentially double Helbiz’s annual revenue.
  • Shares are up 31.2% on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.