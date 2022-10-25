Minim increases e-commerce footprint on Lenovo.com
Oct. 25, 2022 9:34 AM ETMinim, Inc. (MINM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) has announced the expansion of its e-commerce footprint to Lenovo.com, which will see the addition of top-performing products from the full portfolio of Motorola intelligent networking devices to Lenovo’s online storefront.
- Lenovo will now offer its customers the ability to pair Motorola home networking products with its world class PC’s to achieve outstanding performance.
- The new offering from the portfolio of Motorola home networking devices on Lenovo.com boast top performers that feature cutting-edge technologies such as DOCSIS 3.1 and WiFi 6.
- The Motorola home networking licensee takes next step in sales expansion strategy with consumer electronics e-tail giant.
