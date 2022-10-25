Blink Charging collaborates with Triple J and Guam Power Authority to deploy EV chargers
Oct. 25, 2022 9:35 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced a mutual service agreement with Triple J Enterprises and the Guam Power Authority (or GPA).
- The agreement calls for the deployment of Blink charging stations and related services to Triple J properties throughout the island of Guam, supported by GPA to maintain the electrical grid performance.
- Triple J and GPA have selected Blink for their unique ability to provide comprehensive solutions and for their commitment to assist Guam in their quest to become an affordable, clean energy island where currently, fuel costs are some of the highest in the nation.
- As charging stations are deployed, Triple J and its customers will have access to the latest EV charging technology that provides speed, ease of use, and an affordable energy source for powering the automobiles of the future.
