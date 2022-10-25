Iberdrola names business head Martinez as new CEO

Oct. 25, 2022 9:35 AM ETIberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY), IBDSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) (OTCPK:IBDSF) said Tuesday it appointed Armando Martinez Martinez as its new CEO, as the company decided to separate the positions of CEO and executive chairman.

Former CEO Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan will remain executive chairman.

Martinez previously served as business CEO at the company.

Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) (OTCPK:IBDSF) offers strong fundamentals as a long-term pick, with the company's new plan to be reported in November as the next positive catalyst, Mare Evidence Lab writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

