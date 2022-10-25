Rockley Photonics announces $90.6M private placement of notes, warrants
Oct. 25, 2022 9:36 AM ETRockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) on Tuesday announced a $90.6M private placement of a new series of convertible senior secured notes due 2026 and warrants to buy 131.6M shares at $1.1182/share.
- Shares of Rockley (RKLY) gained 13.1% in early trade.
- The firm will use ~$63.9M of the proceeds to repurchase ~$12.4M of outstanding senior secured notes due 2022 and $50M of its existing outstanding convertible senior secured notes due 2026.
- ~$14.5M of the proceeds will be placed in an escrow account for release to Rockley (RKLY) at the direction of holders of the new notes due 2026.
- After the repurchases and placement of funds into escrow, $28.5M of existing notes will remain outstanding and Rockley (RKLY) will retain $10M of proceeds, which will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The amounts above include an investment by Rockley (RKLY) CEO Andrew Rickman in ~$1.1M of the new notes and warrants.
- The transaction is expected to close on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
- Rockley (RKLY) received a non-compliance notice regarding its minimum bid price.
