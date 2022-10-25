Google fined $113M by India over payments abuse
Oct. 25, 2022
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been fined $113M by India's antitrust regulator after the government agency concluded an antitrust probe that determined the tech giant abused its position to promote its payment offerings.
- The Competition Commission of India, or CCI, said the Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) subsidiary used its prowess to promote its own payments app, as well as its in-app payment system. The agency added that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) forced developers to use its in-app payment system.
- Earlier this month, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) was fined $162M by the CCI over anticompetitive practices concerning its Android operating system.
- Android accounts for the vast majority of smartphones in India.
- Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares were fractionally higher in early Tuesday trading.
- Mountain View, California-based Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is slated to report third-quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday, with all eyes on the company's advertising business.
