Daqo's units strike deal to supply polysilicon to Chinese manufacturer for six years

- Two of Daqo New Energy's subsidiaries (NYSE:DQ) have signed a six-year agreement with a solar manufacturing company in China to supply them with polysilicon.
- As per supply agreement terms, Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo will provide 432K MT polysilicon from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2028 to the manufacturing company.
- "We continue to see robust demand for high-purity polysilicon as our downstream customers are expanding their capacities very fast and want to secure the supply for their raw materials. We expect that high-efficiency solar modules based on N-type technology will increase the market share very rapidly starting from next year." - Daqo CEO
