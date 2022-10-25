Peoples Bancorp to acquire Limestone in all-stock merger valued at ~$208.2M

Oct. 25, 2022

  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will acquire Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) in an all-stock merger transaction valued at ~$208.2M, or $27.25 per share.
  • The two companies have signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
  • Limestone shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of Peoples for each of their share.
  • The combined company will have ~$8.5B in total assets, $5.7B in total loans and $7.1B in total deposits, with 150 locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
  • The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies.
  • The acquisition, expected to close in Q2'23, is expected to be immediately accretive to Peoples' estimated earnings before one-time costs.
  • Additionally, the board of LMST approved the termination of a 2015 tax benefit preservation plan.
  • The plan was amended to accelerate its expiration date to Oct. 24 in light of the merger agreement.

