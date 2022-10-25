Peoples Bancorp to acquire Limestone in all-stock merger valued at ~$208.2M
Oct. 25, 2022 9:43 AM ETLimestone Bancorp, Inc. (LMST), PEBOBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will acquire Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) in an all-stock merger transaction valued at ~$208.2M, or $27.25 per share.
- The two companies have signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
- Limestone shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of Peoples for each of their share.
- The combined company will have ~$8.5B in total assets, $5.7B in total loans and $7.1B in total deposits, with 150 locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
- The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies.
- The acquisition, expected to close in Q2'23, is expected to be immediately accretive to Peoples' estimated earnings before one-time costs.
- Additionally, the board of LMST approved the termination of a 2015 tax benefit preservation plan.
- The plan was amended to accelerate its expiration date to Oct. 24 in light of the merger agreement.
