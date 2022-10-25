CleanSpark raises 2022 hashrate guidance by 10%

Oct. 25, 2022

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares gained ~7% on Tuesday after the bitcoin miner topped year-end guidance over 60 days ahead of schedule, achieving 5 EH/s hashrate.
  • The company seen its hashrate grow 150% since January 2022.
  • "The effective deployment of our capital strategy has allowed us to exceed hashrate expectations," said CFO Gary Vecchiarelli.
  • Buoyed by the milestone, the company has raised its year-end hashrate guidance by 10% to 5.5 EH/s. It is also optimistic of meeting its 2023 year-end guidance of 22.4 EH/s.
  • CleanSpark (CLSK) has four owned and operated facilities, about 50,000 bitcoin mining machines operational, and a daily production high of 19.2 bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Comments (1)

