CleanSpark raises 2022 hashrate guidance by 10%
Oct. 25, 2022 9:48 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares gained ~7% on Tuesday after the bitcoin miner topped year-end guidance over 60 days ahead of schedule, achieving 5 EH/s hashrate.
- The company seen its hashrate grow 150% since January 2022.
- "The effective deployment of our capital strategy has allowed us to exceed hashrate expectations," said CFO Gary Vecchiarelli.
- Buoyed by the milestone, the company has raised its year-end hashrate guidance by 10% to 5.5 EH/s. It is also optimistic of meeting its 2023 year-end guidance of 22.4 EH/s.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) has four owned and operated facilities, about 50,000 bitcoin mining machines operational, and a daily production high of 19.2 bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Comments (1)