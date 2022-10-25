Invesco Q3 earnings dented by bigger net long-term outflows amid market volatility

Oct. 25, 2022 9:51 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock fell 3% out of the gates Tuesday after its Q3 earnings fell short of the average Wall Street estimate as its net long-term outflows ramped up against a backdrop of depreciating equity and bond markets.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.34 missed the $0.41 consensus and slid from $0.39 in Q2 and $0.77 a year earlier.
  • Revenue of $1.1B matched the average analyst estimate, but decreased from $1.2B in Q2 and $1.3B in Q3 2021.
  • Operating margin came in at $24.2% vs. 22.5% in Q2 and 26.5% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net long-term outflows were $7.7B compared with $6.8B in Q2 and inflows of $13.3B in Q3 of last year.
  • Assets under management ended Q3 at $1,323.3B, down from $1,390.4B in Q2 and $1,528.6B a year ago.
  • Earlier, Invesco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.07, revenue of $1.11B in-line.

