UGI's UK energy marketing biz divested to British Gas

Oct. 25, 2022
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) has disposed of its energy marketing business in the UK to British Gas, for an unspecified sum, effective on October 21, 2022.
  • Divestiture was part of an ongoing strategic review of its European energy marketing business.
  • Strategic review of the remaining energy marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the Netherlands is ongoing.
  • On the agreement date, the UK energy marketing business (d/b/a AvantiGas ON) supplied natgas to ~13,000 business meter points on the gas grid in the UK.
  • "With the sale of the UK energy marketing business and the natural roll-off of existing contracts, we expect a 20 – 25% reduction in volumes in Fiscal 2023 as we continue to progress the strategic review of the remaining energy marketing activities.” - statement
