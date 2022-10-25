Petros Pharma stock jumps ~22% after erectile dysfunction drug gets label expansion

Oct. 25, 2022

  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) on Tuesday said the U.S. FDA labeling for its erectile dysfunction (ED) drug Stendra had been expanded to include data on a population of men not previously included.
  • Shares of the micro-cap men's health company jumped 22.1% to $0.47 in morning trading.
  • The expanded label for Stendra, marketed by PTPI unit Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, now includes positive clinical trial data on its use by men with ED who have undergone radical prostatectomy, which is the surgical removal of all or part of the prostate gland.
  • The data was from a trial that evaluated 286 patients with ED following radical prostatectomy who received Stendra in two doses, PTPI said in a statement.

