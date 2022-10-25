Better Choice upsizes credit facility to $13.5M from $12.2M

Oct. 25, 2022

  • Pet health and wellness company Better Choice Company (NYSE:BTTR) upsized an existing credit facility with Wintrust Financial to $13.5M from $12.2M.
  • The maturity date for the credit facility is also extended to October 2024 from January 2024.
  • The interest rate under the facility is U.S. Fed Funds Rate plus 3.75%.
  • Better Choice is set to refinance an existing loan, which currently totals $4.7M, using proceeds from the increased revolving credit facility.
  • The amendment is expected to significantly increase liquidity.
