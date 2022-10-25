Bristol Myers Squibb Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 10:07 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.18B (+2430334.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
- Last quarter, BMY stock fell after the firm lowered its 2022 sales guidance to reflect foreign exchange impact. However, the company reported better than expected financials for 2Q.
- In Q2, international revenue slipped ~16% YoY to $3.6B as generic competition hurt demand for Revlimid.
- Bristol Myers (BMY) lowered the 2022 guidance for total net sales to $46.0B from $47B vs $46.03B consensus.
- The company lowered the GAAP earnings per share guidance to $2.71-$3.01 from $2.92-$3.22 and reiterated the adj. EPS guidance of $7.44 - $.7.74. Analysts estimate profit of $7.54 per share.
- During the quarter, BMY tied up with GentiBio to develop regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) for up to $1.9B.
- Bristol-Myers shares fell 5% in August, most in two years, after mid-stage data for blood thinner failed to meet main goal.
