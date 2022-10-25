Main Street Capital funds recapitalization of Elgin Industries with $34.3M investment

Oct. 25, 2022 10:08 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Kanmu/iStock via Getty Images

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) along with its co-investors are funding the recapitalization of Elgin Industries, a supplier of engine and chassis components to equipment manufacturers, it said Tuesday.
  • The transaction involves Main Street's (MAIN) $34.3M portfolio investment consisting of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity stake.
  • In addition, MAIN and one of its co-investors provided Elgin with a revolving credit line to support its growth initiatives and working capital needs.
  • Elgin, founded in 1919, also offers an array of replacement components and kits for aftermarket customers worldwide.
  • In August, Main Street announced follow-on investment in Bolder Panther.

