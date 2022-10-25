Cleveland-Cliffs plunges 13% as Q3 profit plunges, costs climb

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -12.9% in early trading Tuesday after missing expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues.

Q3 net income plunged to $165M, or $0.29/share, from $1.3B, or $2.33/share, in the same quarter a year earlier, adjusted EBITDA tumbled to $452M from $1.9B in the year-ago quarter, and revenues slipped 6% Y/Y to $5.65B from $6B last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) said Q3 external sales volumes for its steel products fell 13% Y/Y to 3,635 net tons; average net selling price edged 2% higher Y/Y to $1,360/net ton.

Based on the current 2022 futures curve, which implies an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $730/net ton for the rest of this year, the company expects its FY 2022 average selling price will be ~$1,370/net ton, including improvements in fixed contract prices resetting on October 1.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) also said reduced repair and maintenance costs, higher production volume, and lower energy and raw material costs are expected to drive operating costs at its steelmaking unit at least $80/net ton lower in Q4.

The company said it remeasured its associated pension/OPEB plan assets and obligations, and reduced pro forma pension/OPEB liabilities net of assets by $1.8B, or 63%, since the last remeasurement at year-end 2021.

Q3 results were hurt by the delayed inventory impact of higher input costs and maintenance activities from prior periods, but the company expects costs will "decline meaningfully into Q4 and further into 2023" now that all major projects have been concluded and production levels are back to normal, the company said.

Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) stock price return shows a 37% YTD loss and a 46% decline during the past year.