WidePoint secures more than $6.9M in MMS contracts during Q3

Oct. 25, 2022 10:11 AM ETWidePoint Corporation (WYY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) has announced that it was awarded more than $6.9M in Managed Mobility Services contracts during the third quarter of 2022.
  • The Co. saw 44 contractual actions for its MMS solutions in Q3 2023, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods.
  • These MMS contract wins are in addition to contracts for its Identity and Access Management and Information Technology as a Service solutions, announced earlier in Q3 2022.
  • Also, under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract, the CISA issued a new Task Order with expanded scope of services that extends until March 2026.

