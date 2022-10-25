WidePoint secures more than $6.9M in MMS contracts during Q3
Oct. 25, 2022 10:11 AM ETWidePoint Corporation (WYY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) has announced that it was awarded more than $6.9M in Managed Mobility Services contracts during the third quarter of 2022.
- The Co. saw 44 contractual actions for its MMS solutions in Q3 2023, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods.
- These MMS contract wins are in addition to contracts for its Identity and Access Management and Information Technology as a Service solutions, announced earlier in Q3 2022.
- Also, under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract, the CISA issued a new Task Order with expanded scope of services that extends until March 2026.
