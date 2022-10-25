BofA: Value funds likely to outperform through the rest of the year

Oct. 25, 2022 10:35 AM ET By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Bank of America advised investors to watch value funds headed into the end of the year, as seasonal factors tend to favor the value segment of the market.

BofA highlighted in an investor note: “We found that seasonality appears to benefit value factors. Interestingly, value funds also appear to benefit, as historically 43% of value funds outperformed their benchmark during Nov.-Jan. vs. 36% of core funds and 39% of growth funds.”

Taking it a step further, the firm noted that this outperformance becomes even stronger when the market has seen weakness during the rest of the year. Specifically, BofA stated: “In years when the market was down through Oct., value funds’ dominance was even more pronounced: 45% outperformed vs. 38% of core funds and 40% of growth funds.”

Here's a breakdown of some value-based exchange traded funds, broken down into market cap segments:

Large-Cap Value ETFs: (NYSEARCA:VTV) (BATS:VLUE) (NYSEARCA:SPYV), (IUSV), (SCHV), (VONV), and (IVE).

Mid-Cap Value ETFs: (VOE), (IWS) (IJJ), (MDYV), (IVOV), (IMCV), and (RFV).

Small-Cap Value ETFs: (NYSEARCA:VBR), (IJS), (AVUV), (SLYV), (VIOV), (RWJ), (VTWV), (XSVM), (ISCV), and (FYT).

In broader financial news, Wall Street pushes markets higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields decline.

