Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares slumped nearly 20% on Tuesday after posting a big miss on bottom line expectations amid persistent inflation pressure.

The Pennsylvania-based packaging company posted $1.46 in earnings per share, $0.31 below analyst estimates. Meanwhile, $3.26B in revenue came up just short of expectations.

“While shipments advanced versus the prior year, they were short of our earlier expectations leading to more inventory on hand throughout and at the end of the quarter,” CEO Timothy J. Donahue said. “Since our last earnings release in mid-July, the impacts from inflation, European energy prices, interest rates and currency have become more challenging. With input costs expected to remain elevated prior to our contractual inflationary resets in 2023, and many customers adjusting their order patterns in response to lower consumer spending, we expect the operating environment and margins to remain under pressure for the balance of 2022.”

Moving forward, the company forecast Q4 earnings to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.10 per share, well short of the analyst consensus that stood at $1.75. In line with that meager guidance, full year adjusted EPS are also forecast to come up significantly below consensus estimates at a range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share against a consensus of $7.65. Management said that a previous $8.00 to $8.20 per share guidance was trimmed due to a $1.00 headwind due to foreign exchange impacts, higher energy costs across the European continent, and higher interest rates.

"Understanding we cannot control inflation or interest rates, we have focused on actions to lower costs for the current environment by reducing headcount and lowering capital spending,” Donahue said.

Shares of Crown Holdings (CCK) slid 19.27% shortly after the market open. Ball Corporation (BALL) -4.98%, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) -3.95%, and Silgan Holdings (SLGN) -2.95% also marked notable declines on Tuesday.

Read more on the paper and containerboard dynamics from Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG), which offered similarly downbeat forecasts.