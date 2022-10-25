Nickel 28's Q3 production from Ramu project up over 3%
- Nickel 28 Capital (TSXV:NKL:CA) announces Q3 production at the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt integrated operation, the company's biggest asset.
- Ramu saw Q3 2022 production of 8,939 tonnes of contained nickel (+3.4% Y/Y), while contained nickel sales surged 69.2% to 13,676 tonnes from a year ago.
- Ramu's contained cobalt Q3 2022 production was 759 tonnes (-10.9% Y/Y)
- Production and sales from Ramu still on track to meet full-year forecast, even after a deliberate curtailment in operations from an earthquake in September.
- "Production is still well above nameplate capacity in the quarter and year to date periods. Our cash costs were impacted by high input commodity pricing, which has started to ease in the current month, coupled with lower by-product credits. We expect our costs to stabilize in the fourth quarter as we are seeing sulphur and cobalt prices return to historical levels down from significant highs in the first half of 2022” -statement
- Nickel 28 owns an 8.56% joint-venture stake in Ramu, which is operated by the Metallurgical Corporation of China.
