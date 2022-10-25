Microchip Technology gains amid activist speculation after 13-F filing

  Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) rose 4% amid some activist investor speculation following a 13-F filing.
  • Mizuho Securities purchased 4 million shares in Microchip Technology (MCHP) in Q3, according to a 13-F filing that Gordon Haskett highlighted in a note today. While Mizuho isn't typically associated with activists putting on swap positions, the size of share purchase is notable.  Gordon Haskett also highlighted that Mizuho disclosed a 3 million share position in 2021.
  • Microchip Technology (MCHP) has a market cap of $34 billion.
  • Earlier this month Citi cut estimates on Texas Instruments, NXP, Microchip as analog party is "over."

