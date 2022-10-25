Motorola Solutions acquires Futurecom Systems Group, terms not disclosed
Oct. 25, 2022 10:31 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has acquired Futurecom Systems Group, a provider of radio coverage extension solutions for public safety agencies, based in Ontario, Canada.
- Futurecom designs and manufactures in-vehicle, fixed and portable radio frequency repeaters and extenders exclusively for Motorola Solutions.
- For over 30 years, Motorola Solutions and Futurecom have collaborated on RF repeaters and extenders that are tightly integrated with Motorola Solutions’ radio networks and devices.
- “We share a deep passion for designing and delivering solutions that help to ensure first responders have radio coverage when and where they need it.” said Paul Halinaty, president and CEO, Futurecom.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
