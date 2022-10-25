Synchrony credit card delinquency rate rises in September; loans climb too
Oct. 25, 2022 10:32 AM ETSYFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) credit card delinquency rate crept up in September, as credit metrics gradually increase to prepandemic levels, the company said Tuesday.
- SYF's credit card 30+ days delinquency rate rose to 3.3% last month from 3.1% in August and from 2.4% in September 2021. By comparison, the delinquency rate three years ago was 4.4%.
- Its adjusted net charge-off rate of 3.05 edged down from 3.1% in August and from 1.9% a year ago. That rate was 5.3% in September 2019.
- Meanwhile, credit card loans at Sept. 30, 2022 increased to $86.0B from $85.0B at Aug. 31, and from $76.4B at Sept. 30, 2021.
