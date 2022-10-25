Raytheon declines on Q3 revenue miss, lower sales outlook

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) fell 2.1% in regular trading Tuesday after the defense contractor missed Q3 revenue estimates and lowered its 2022 guidance.

Results were mixed in that revenue rose 4.9% from a year earlier to $17 billion, but missed Wall Street’s estimate by $250 million. Its adjusted EPS fell 4% from the prior year to $1.21, beating estimates by $0.07.

Raytheon lowered its 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $67 billion to $67.3 billion from $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion, compared with a consensus estimate of $67.66 billion. It also raised low end of its estimate for adjusted EPS to a range of $4.70-$4.80 from $4.60-$4.80, compared with the consensus of $4.69.

Segment Results

Among Raytheon's business units, strength in commercial aviation offset weakness in defense and space.

Aviation parts supplier Collins Aerospace boosted operating profit by 31% to $630 million as sales climbed by 11% to $5.1 billion. Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney increased adjusted operating profit by 68% to $318 million on a 14% gain in sales to $5.38 billion.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space saw a 5% decline from a year earlier in adjusted operating profit to $371 million as sales slipped 3% to $3.63 billion. Raytheon Missile & Defense experienced a 15% drop in adjusted operating profit to $416 million, while sales slipped 6% to $3.68 billion.

Raytheon this year has risen 1.1%, contrasting with a 20% decline for the S&P 500 index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun has a Hold rating on Raytheon (RTX) on the possibility of higher defense spending worldwide. Contributor Deep Value Ideas rates Raytheon (RTX) as a Buy on its ability to pay dividends.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.