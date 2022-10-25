Sientra downgraded at William Blair citing potential capital raise
Oct. 25, 2022 10:46 AM ETSientra, Inc. (SIEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- William Blair downgraded Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Market Perform from Outperform on Tuesday, noting that the medical aesthetics company will struggle to raise further capital amid concerns over its financial position.
- The analysts led by Margaret Kaczor note that Sientra (SIEN) pre-announced Q3 results, which were in line with the firm's estimates, and made several changes to its capital structure with debt restructuring and an equity offering.
- Despite positive views on the updates, the analysts argue that Sientra (SIEN) will require additional capital over the next 18 months amid lack of clarity over how long it can sustain the improvements to cash burn and cash balance.
- The team cites challenges to the capital raise given the current macro environment and the company's net debt profile.
- Wall Street has remained bullish on Sientra (SIEN) stock, with an average rating of Strong Buy from analysts, while Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated SIEN as a Strong Sell.
Comments