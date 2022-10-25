Palantir to expand modernization work with FDA

Oct. 25, 2022 10:58 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have agreed to expand their work on modernizing the agency's approach to food supply chain and resilience through the 21 FORWARD Initiative.
  • The contract is worth $22M and will see Palantir act as the central operating platform for monitoring food supply chain disruption and crisis response efforts.
  • The 21 FORWARD initiative is part of the FDA's plans to bring together data sources from multiple government agencies to identify areas of possible disruption in the food supply chain. It was launched to modernize the agency's approach to food safety for domestic and imported foods.
  • 21 FORWARD launched as a pilot with Palantir in 2020 and has helped the FDA quickly stand up a scalable infrastructure.

Comments (2)

