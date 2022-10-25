ServiceNow Q3 earnings due: will it disappoint or outperform?

Oct. 25, 2022 11:06 AM ET ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

French headquarters of Microsoft, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (+22.5% Y/Y).
  • Subscription revenues are projected between $1.75B-1.755B, suggesting an improvement of 27.5% Y/Y.
  • Top-line growth is likely to be driven by robust product portfolio and strong demand for the Now Platform.
  • Q2 earnings were better than expected, however, shares fell more than 4% in the wake of cloud-based business software company cutting its full-year subscription revenue forecast.
  • Company may benefit from the strong adoption of its workflow solutions accelerated digital transformation trend.
  • On Monday, stock rose as investment firm Guggenheim upgraded the cloud computing software company, calling it a "unique asset and premier company" even in the face of a potential recession. Analyst raised rating to buy from neutral, along with a $510 price target.
  • J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy said the cloud-software company's long-term potential merits an outperform rating.
  • Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.

