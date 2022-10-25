ServiceNow Q3 earnings due: will it disappoint or outperform?
Oct. 25, 2022 11:06 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Subscription revenues are projected between $1.75B-1.755B, suggesting an improvement of 27.5% Y/Y.
- Top-line growth is likely to be driven by robust product portfolio and strong demand for the Now Platform.
- Q2 earnings were better than expected, however, shares fell more than 4% in the wake of cloud-based business software company cutting its full-year subscription revenue forecast.
- Company may benefit from the strong adoption of its workflow solutions accelerated digital transformation trend.
- On Monday, stock rose as investment firm Guggenheim upgraded the cloud computing software company, calling it a "unique asset and premier company" even in the face of a potential recession. Analyst raised rating to buy from neutral, along with a $510 price target.
- J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy said the cloud-software company's long-term potential merits an outperform rating.
- Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.
- Company has a buy rating from SA authors: and comments on the stocks look like - 'company's growth may face recessionary pressure, but long-term subscription contracts and the company cohort should shield them.'; 'further headwinds to ServiceNow's global business. The surge in the dollar index and a coming global recession could be significant challenges.'; 'By buying the stock at these prices you are going to have an annualized ROI of less than 8%.'
- Wall Street analysts rate it a strong buy rating and a price target of $533.94.
- Quant rating of hold with lowest factor rating given to valuation and highest to profitability.
- Overall, software stocks have underperformed as risks rise.
- Comparing price performance and ratings of the stock against peers:
