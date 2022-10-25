JELD-WEN gains on report of potential bidders for Australasia business
Oct. 25, 2022 11:11 AM ETJELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- JELD-WEN Holdings (NYSE:JELD) rose 8.3% on a report that CSR is said to be preparing bid for the company's Australia and New Zealand operations.
- Offers for the business are due in about two weeks and CSR is said to be in serious pursuit, according to a report in The Australian earlier Tuesday. At least one Australian private equity firm is also said to be looking at the unit.
- The news comes after JELD-WEN (JELD) in late August announced that it initiated a strategic review for its Australasia business, which represents ~10% of its global revenue. The Australasia business - a designer, manufacturer and distributor of windows and doors - is comprised of 41 manufacturing locations across Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia.
- JELD-WEN (JELD) is set to release Q3 results on Monday.
Comments