PROCEPT BioRobotics a buy at Truist on disrupting BPH treatment market
Oct. 25, 2022 11:15 AM ETPROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Truist has initiated PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) with a buy rating saying the company's AquaBeam Robotic System can potentially disrupt the market for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
- The firm has a $58 price target (~35% upside based on Monday's close).
- Shares are up 7% in Tuesday morning trading.
- Analyst Richard Newitter said that compared to surgery, "aquablation requires less safety/efficacy compromise, meaning equal/better outcomes to gold-standard resective techniques, but lower risk of complications."
- He added he sees a more than tripling of revenues by 2024.
- Newitter noted that PROCEPT (PRCT) is targeting an $870M resective surgery market that accounts for ~290K procedures annually.
- He added that the company is just "scratching the surface" internationally, and ex-US sales could add more than $1B to the total addressable market opportunity.
- See why Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is bullish on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT).
Comments