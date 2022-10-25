UBS (NYSE:UBS) shares gained 7.4% in U.S. trading Tuesday morning after the Swiss bank posted better-than-expected Q3 profit and increased the accrual for its 2022 ordinary dividend to $0.55 per share from $0.51. It expects to buy back ~$5.5B of shares during this year.

Q3 net profit of $1.73B, topping the Visible Alpha consensus of $1.53B, declined from $2.1B in Q2 and from $2.28B in Q3 2021. Lower operating expenses helped to offset some of its decline in net interest income and fees and commissions.

Q3 total revenue of $8.24B fell 8% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y, which included negative foreign currency effects. Net fee and commission income of $4.48B fell 6% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y, mainly due to negative market performance and a decrease in the level of client activity

Q3 net interest income of $1.60B dropped 4% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

Q3 operating expenses of $5.92B declined 6%, both on a Q/Q and Y/Y basis.

Aggressive rate hikes at many central banks are affecting the outlook for economic growth, asset valuations, and market volatility, UBS (UBS) said. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis in Europe and continuing effects of COVID add more uncertainty to the global economic outlook.

"Against this backdrop, client sentiment and activity levels among our private clients remained muted in the third quarter of 2022, while institutional trading activity remained strong," the company said. "We expect these uncertainties to continue to affect client sentiment, which, combined with normal seasonality, may also affect client activity levels in the fourth quarter of 2022."

Q3 profit before tax, by division:

Global Wealth Management: $1.45B, increased 26% Q/Q and fell 4% Y/Y;

Personal & Corporate Banking: CHF 430M, rose 8% Q/Q and fell 2% Y/Y;

Asset Management: $140M, plunged 85% Q/Q and 34% Y/Y;

Investment Bank $447M, rose 9% Q/Q and declined 47% Y/Y.

