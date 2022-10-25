Teladoc shares pop on eve of Q3 results but will results stem 70% YTD wipeout?

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock has risen ~5% on Tuesday, ahead of its Q3 earnings results which are scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.99M (+16.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, TDOC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward.

The company's stock fell -18.04% on July 28, the day after it reported its Q2 results post-market on July 27. Investors did not seemed to be pleased with the virtual health company's updated FY22 outlook. The news also brought in downgrades on the stock from Goldman Sachs and Needham.

A day ago, Guggenheim Partners upgraded TDOC to Neutral from Sell, noting that despite its YTD selloff, the company is on track to report better than expected revenue for Q3 on the back of BetterHelp app business.

YTD, Teladoc shares have plummeted ~73%, compared to ~20% for the broader market indicator SP500. See chart here.

During the end of August, Teladoc Health had a brief surge of buying interest, as Amazon said it would shut down its Amazon Care telehealth business by the end of the year. However, the gains were short-lived, as Wall Street still saw significant headwinds for the company.

Guggenheim had downgraded Teladoc to Sell from Neutral in August (which it revised On Oct. 24, as noted above), but DA Davidson had started its coverage with a Buy rating. The stock also saw rating cuts at Cowen and Berenberg on macro headwinds.

Teladoc and Cloud DX entered a collaboration in August to better serve remote monitoring needs of patients in Canada.