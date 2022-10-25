Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) +4.5% in Tuesday's trading after saying it signed a six-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a leading solar manufacturing company in China.

Under the supply deal, Daqo (DQ) will provide the unnamed manufacturing company with a total 432K metric tons of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon starting in January 2023 to year-end 2028; actual prices will be negotiated by both parties monthly according to market conditions.

A week ago, the company unveiled a five-year, 46.2K metric tons deal to supply high-purity polysilicon to a separate unnamed solar manufacturing company in China.

"We can probably expect to see more similar deals from Daqo in the next year as it seeks to calm any investor concerns that it could be caught with lots of idle capacity," Bamboo Works writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.