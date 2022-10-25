Daqo New Energy signs second big polysilicon supply deal in a week

Oct. 25, 2022 11:23 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Blue solar panels

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) +4.5% in Tuesday's trading after saying it signed a six-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a leading solar manufacturing company in China.

Under the supply deal, Daqo (DQ) will provide the unnamed manufacturing company with a total 432K metric tons of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon starting in January 2023 to year-end 2028; actual prices will be negotiated by both parties monthly according to market conditions.

A week ago, the company unveiled a five-year, 46.2K metric tons deal to supply high-purity polysilicon to a separate unnamed solar manufacturing company in China.

"We can probably expect to see more similar deals from Daqo in the next year as it seeks to calm any investor concerns that it could be caught with lots of idle capacity," Bamboo Works writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.