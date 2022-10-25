The shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) fell in the morning hours Tuesday after Centene (CNC) announced that the Express Scripts unit of Cigna (CI) secured its new pharmacy benefits management (PBM) contract.

Other health insurers with PBM units, Elevance Health (ELV) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), also trended lower after the news.

Per the terms of the deal, starting from January 2024, Express Scripts of Cigna's (CI) Evernorth unit will manage pharmacy benefits for nearly 20M Centene (CNC) members.

However, Wall Street analysts argued the setback is unlikely to cause a significant loss to CVS which operates the Caremark PBM business. According to JPMorgan's Lisa Gill, the contract would have added only a minor contribution to CVS in 2024.

"While this news is disappointing for CVS, we believe that the company had anticipated that, even with retention of the contract, it would have had a reduced contribution in 2024 and incorporated that expectation in the guidance at last year's analyst day," Gill argued.

However, Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee with an Outperform rating on CVS, argued that the contract loss represents "another headwind to 2024."

"We acknowledge the loss of CNC presents another challenge to CVS, however believe the impact is easier to offset, given the nature of how this contract was managed (i.e., a lot of variable costs can be remedied)," Rhyee wrote.

CVS shares dropped in early October after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) downgraded the Star rating of its Aetna national preferred provider organization (PPO) plan.