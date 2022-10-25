Cannabis stocks on the rise following Canopy Growth, Acreage deal
- Cannabis stocks -- particularly those based in Canada -- are significantly higher in Tuesday morning trading in the wake of Canopy Growth Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CGC) acquisition of US multi-state operator Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF).
- Among the major Canadian LPs, the best performer -- besides Canopy (CGC), which is up ~26% -- is Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), up ~16%. Close behind is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), up 15%
- Other Canadian cannabis players include SNDL Inc. (SNDL) (+11%), OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) (+8%), and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) (+6%).
- Multi-state operators are also up on the acquisition news. Selected MSOs: Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF)(+5%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF)(+6%), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF)(+5%).
- Canopy's acquisition is largely seen as a way for the company to get a stronger foothold in the US market as marijuana reform slowly works its way through Congress.
