Celestica jumps 18% on beating Q3 earnings expectations, upward revision of long-term guidance

Oct. 25, 2022 2:42 PM ETCLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Celestica (CLS) stock prices surged 18% as Q3 showed a 30.6% surge in revenue to $1.92B, beats consensus by $190M.
  • Segment-wise revenue: ATS segment revenue: increased 30% Y/Y; ATS segment margin was 5.0% vs. 4.3% for Q3 2021; CCS segment revenue: increased 32%; CCS segment margin was 5.2% vs. 4.1%.
  • Non-IFRS operating margin surged to 5.1%, compared to 4.2% last year.
  • Non-IFRS: $0.52 vs. $0.35.
  • Non-IFRS adjusted return on invested capital: 19.2% vs. 15.2%.
  • Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow: $7.4M vs $27.1M.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue of $1.875B to $2.025B vs. consensus of $1.71; Non-IFRS operating margin of 5.1% at the mid-point of our revenue and non-IFRS adjusted EPS guidance ranges; Adjusted EPS of $0.49 to $0.55 vs. consensus of $0.44.
  • 2022 revenue outlook to between $7.08 billion and $7.23 billion vs. consensus of $6.74B, and our non-IFRS adjusted EPS outlook to between $1.83 and $1.89 vs. consensus of $1.71. Achievement of the mid-point of these ranges would represent 27% and 43% Y/Y growth for revenue and non-IFRS adjusted EPS, respectively. Additionally, our 2022 non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow outlook is $75M, as we continue to make strategic investments to support our strong growth.
  • For 2023 outlook consists of: revenue of at least $7.5 billion vs. consensus of $7.18B; non-IFRS operating margin of between 4.5% and 5.5%; and target non-IFRS adjusted EPS of between $1.95 and $2.05 vs. consensus of $1.85.

