Roblox jumps 9% as data point to best measures in nearly a year
Oct. 25, 2022 11:35 AM ET By: Jason Aycock
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has zoomed 8.5%, tagging its highest point since Sept. 15 and marking its second strong gain in just over a week.
- The videogame/metaverse play may be headed for its strongest month since last December, market research firm YipitData says.
- October's month-to-date growth rate has accelerated from September, so if current run-rate bookings keep up in the remaining week, Roblox is set to start the fourth quarter on a strong note, the firm suggests.
- The news follows last week's report of September metrics, which led the stock to a 20% gain.
- The company's measures showed bookings up 11-15% year-over-year; hours engaged up 23%; and daily active users also up 23%, to 57.8M users.
