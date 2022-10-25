Roblox jumps 9% as data point to best measures in nearly a year

Oct. 25, 2022 11:35 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has zoomed 8.5%, tagging its highest point since Sept. 15 and marking its second strong gain in just over a week.
  • The videogame/metaverse play may be headed for its strongest month since last December, market research firm YipitData says.
  • October's month-to-date growth rate has accelerated from September, so if current run-rate bookings keep up in the remaining week, Roblox is set to start the fourth quarter on a strong note, the firm suggests.
  • The news follows last week's report of September metrics, which led the stock to a 20% gain.
  • The company's measures showed bookings up 11-15% year-over-year; hours engaged up 23%; and daily active users also up 23%, to 57.8M users.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.