Sherwin-Williams Company jumps after same-store sales rise 20.7%, solid guidance
Oct. 25, 2022 11:39 AM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) stock rose on Tuesday after the company reported beat on both top and bottom line in its third quarter earnings.
- Revenue of $6.05B (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $270M, driven primarily by the selling price increases in all segments and higher architectural sales volume in The Americas Group, partially offset by lower sales volume in the Consumer Brands Group.
- By Segment: Americas, $3.60B with same-store sales growth of +20.7% Y/Y; Consumer Brands, $701.9M (+8.5% Y/Y); and Performance Coatings Group, $1.74B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Gross margin expanded 110 basis points sequentially and 120 basis points year-over-year to 42.8%.
- "Sales grew to $6.05 billion, a 17.5% increase against a softer quarter comparison last year when raw material availability was highly challenged. Our margins improved as a result of pricing actions across all businesses and volume increases in all architectural paint end markets in The Americas Group," commented Sherwin-Williams' Chairman and CEO John G. Morikis.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 beats by $0.26.
- The company generated $1.28 billion in net operating cash during the first nine months of 2022.
- Guidance: Net sales forecasted to increase by a high-single to low-double digit percentage with full-year revenue growth to reach a low-double digit percentage.
- FY 2022 Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range $8.50 - $8.80 vs. consensus of $8.59.
- GAAP EPS outlook reaffirmed at $7.65 to $7.95 per share, including acquisition-related amortization expense of $0.85 per share.
- "We expect the strong positive results we experienced in the third quarter to continue into the fourth quarter, driven by continued momentum in both The Americas Group and North American industrial end markets, continued price realization, good cost control, and softer year-over-year comparisons," added Morikis.
- SHW stock is up 5.2% on Tuesday.
