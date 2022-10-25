New York Community Bancorp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 11:44 AM ETNew York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $354.48M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYCB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
Comments