Logitech stock jumps 13% after earnings report; FY guidance maintained
Oct. 25, 2022 11:45 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock jumped 12.9% to an over six-week high on Tuesday after the computer peripheral maker posted Q2 results that were largely in line with Street estimates.
- The company also maintained its FY23 guidance.
- Q2 adj. EPS was $0.84 vs. $1.05 in Q2 FY22. Operating profit fell 26% Y/Y at $156M, reflecting lower demand, higher costs due to inflation, forex headwinds and investment in product development capabilities.
- Total operating expenses declined 14.2% to $311.4M, driven by a 21% reduction in sales & marketing costs.
- Revenue decreased 12.2% to $1.15B, or down 7% in constant currency, reflecting a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- Gross margin was 38.6%, down sequentially, hurt by high inflation and forex headwinds.
- Cash flow from operations was $73M vs. -$63M in the year-ago period.
- Logitech (LOGI) also said its CFO Nate Olmstead will step down.
- Shares of the company have declined 40% YTD.
- Logitech (LOGI) is at high risk of performing badly due to its declining growth and decelerating momentum vs. other IT stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.
