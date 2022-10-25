Mr. Cooper Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 11:45 AM ETMr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-85.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $420.2M (-51.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COOP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
