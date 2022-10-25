Evercore Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 11:46 AM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.48M (-42.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments