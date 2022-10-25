Comfort Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETComfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
