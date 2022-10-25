United Rentals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.06 (+37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.07B (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments