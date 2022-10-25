SEI Investments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETSEI Investments Company (SEIC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-29.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.57M (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SEIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
